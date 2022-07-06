Best to create homepage as code or with page builder?

Hi there,

I have a WordPress website that uses a theme. The default homepage uses Elementor.

I have redesigned the homepage in Figma as a visual so will be rebuilding it completely.

My question is, should I build the homepage from scratch as a template file (HMTL, CSS, JS, PHP etc) or use the Elementor page builder?

I am thinking coding it from scratch as it will give me more flexibility and also won’t bloat the page out with the page builder’s code. I’m guessing this will be an advantage to page speed.

Any thoughts would be great!

Thanks!