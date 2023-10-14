Best textbooks to learn web security as a web developer?

There is CS253 Web Security course by stanford and it’s exactly what I want. It’s exactly the contents that I need to learn as a backend web developer. There seems to be a youtube course around it as well.
But I’m looking for udemy courses on this topic as it motivates me to watch due to its good UI.
Or textbooks.
Please recommend some.
