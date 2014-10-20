Best shopping basket software

JavaScript
#1

Hi,

I have been looking in to buying a shopping cart software package. I want to use HTML product pages but am prepared to use a PHP or other format basket and payment processing webpages.

The best two I have found are www.SellerDeck.co.uk and www.RomanCart.com.

These both use JavaScript in the product page and more sophisticated basket pages use .pl files and PHP pages.

Can you suggest a better software package that I could use?

Thanks,

Matt.

#2 
http://demo.cs-cart.com/
http://demostore.x-cart.com/

check it out

#3

Please don’t just link drop without saying something about what you are linking to.
Do you have any experience with these systems or is there anything which makes them a good fit for the OP’s question?

#4

The link i send for shopping cart software package is good one and i have a knowledge about this system

#5

Then, as @James_Hibbard said, please could you explain briefly why you think this software is a good match for the OP’s requirements?

#7