Best shopping basket software

Hi,

I have been looking in to buying a shopping cart software package. I want to use HTML product pages but am prepared to use a PHP or other format basket and payment processing webpages.

The best two I have found are www.SellerDeck.co.uk and www.RomanCart.com.

These both use JavaScript in the product page and more sophisticated basket pages use .pl files and PHP pages.

Can you suggest a better software package that I could use?

Thanks,

Matt.