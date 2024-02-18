Best route to host my website for free, professionally?

I’ve purchased a domain name, where I plan to add a content.

I want these things:

google analytics

wordpress or any CMS where I’ve to code minimal(I prefer to write in markdown)

I want to host it. I’ve a spare laptop, as well as I’ve heard that you can host using blogspot, cloudflare and github. What’s the most professional but free way to host it. Since, there’s no guarentee that this will make money, I don’t want to spend money on this. I just purchased the domain name because it was too good to not consider.