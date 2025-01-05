Best Practices for Handling Large JSON Data in JavaScript

Hello everyone,

I’m currently working on a project where I need to manage and manipulate large JSON datasets using JavaScript. Given the size of the data, I’m concerned about performance issues and browser responsiveness.

Does anyone have recommendations on efficient ways to handle large JSON data? Specifically, I’m looking for:

Techniques for parsing and processing JSON without slowing down the user interface. Any specific libraries or tools that could help manage heavy data more efficiently. Examples of best practices or patterns you’ve successfully implemented in similar scenarios.

Thank you!