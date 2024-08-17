Best Practices for Developing and Debugging Modern JavaScript Apps: Seeking Tools and Resources

Hello everyone,

I’m currently working on a project that involves integrating multiple APIs, including some that require secure authentication. As I’m diving deeper into this, I’m curious about the latest best practices for developing and debugging modern JavaScript applications. Specifically, I’m looking for tools, frameworks, or libraries that can streamline the process, especially when handling asynchronous operations and security concerns.

Has anyone come across any new or underrated tools that have been particularly helpful? Also, how do you approach debugging when things go sideways with API integrations?

For those who have worked on similar projects, I’d love to hear your experiences and any resources you found valuable.

