Best practice when dealing with $_POST results

Hi,
When dealing in PHP with data returned in the $_POST from a form which of the following is the better practice or are either just as good?
- Create variables to be used in the ensuing PHP eg
$name=$_POST['name'];
- Simply use eg
$_POST['name']
when required in the subsequent PHP?
Thank you.
The answer is…it depends.
- If you’re going to access it once within a page/method, then accessing the $_POST[‘name’] will be fine,
- If you’re going to access it multiple times within a page/method, then putting it into a local variable will be slightly more efficient from a performance standpoint (in reality, negligible unless the site it very busy), but has the added bonus of having one place to change if changing the form name later on down the road.
1 Like