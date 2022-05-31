Best phone camera 2022

cant decide who to go with, always been an iphone user but i want to get more into photography and all i ever see is ads for google etc having way better camera quality.
In my opinion, if you want to get into photography, get a camera. I know phone cameras are pretty good now, but a decent digital SLR and a couple of good lenses will be better. Not as convenient, but that’s not the same thing.
Or have a look at bridge cameras, which are less bulky to carry and can still get great pictures. (And real cameras don’t interrupt your walk / photography sessions by ringing at inconvenient moments. )
Phone cameras can never ever replace good optical lenses which you can manually set the focus, depth etc. You can do so many great stuff with this if you are ready to have a hard and log learning process