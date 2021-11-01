Best designs for static informational content sites?

I’m interested if anyone has any really good examples of static content site designs?

Working on a new site and I’m looking for some inspiration. These days it seems to hard to find good examples of what would be informational, static content sites, many seem old and dated so I’d be really interested in any good examples anyone has seen.

Imagine a site that has information on a specific topic, be it guides, advice, reviews ect that are all static pages. The articles themselves are the main content. The site will essentially be static so the blog style isn’t suitable.

I’m interested in any design inspiration that might help create a site like this.