Best code for replacing special characters and spaces with a dash for use in a URL

I am a new coder and am trying to display a name, as part of a URL.
I believe I have to use the preg_replace() php function, but I cannot find a good source for explaining the syntax of this. I want to convert all special characters and spaces to a dash. Could someone please help me out with the syntax for this?
I have tried using this, and I think it is partially working, but I am still doing something wrong. An ampersand in the name is being converted to a dash, but spaces are not. Also, I’m getting a lot of %20 in the URL.
Here is the code I used:
preg_replace(‘/[^a-zA-Z0-9 s]/’,‘-’,$str’])
I am trying to have this URL:
https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=7033&task=image&imageName=Chwinga%20-%20Space%20Guppy
Instead display as:
https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=7033&task=image&imageName=Chwinga-Space-Guppy
Here is my code that is generating this:
echo '<a href="' . $indexPage . '?id=' . $result_mini['id'] . '&task=image&imageName=' . preg_replace('/[^a-zA-Z0-9 s]/','-',$result_mini['name']) . '" target="_blank">';
How can I eliminate the %20’s from displaying?
How can I replace the spaces with dashes – I thought the reference of “s” in the preg_replace is supposed to do that?