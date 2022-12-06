Best code for replacing special characters and spaces with a dash for use in a URL

I have tried using this, and I think it is partially working, but I am still doing something wrong. An ampersand in the name is being converted to a dash, but spaces are not. Also, I’m getting a lot of %20 in the URL.

Here is the code I used:

preg_replace(‘/[^a-zA-Z0-9 s]/’,‘-’,$str’])

I am trying to have this URL:

https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=7033&task=image&imageName=Chwinga%20-%20Space%20Guppy

Instead display as:

https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=7033&task=image&imageName=Chwinga-Space-Guppy

Here is my code that is generating this:

echo '<a href="' . $indexPage . '?id=' . $result_mini['id'] . '&task=image&imageName=' . preg_replace('/[^a-zA-Z0-9 s]/','-',$result_mini['name']) . '" target="_blank">';

How can I eliminate the %20’s from displaying?

How can I replace the spaces with dashes – I thought the reference of “s” in the preg_replace is supposed to do that?