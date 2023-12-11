Basic email submission spam filters

Hello Friends,

I set a simple one-field email form subscription on my WordPress website footer.

At the moment the form accepts any text, even a single letter. I would like it to have some simple spam filtering like format control (i.e. stop sending formats other than abc@cdf.gh) or a checkbox to tick upon subscription, ect.

I’ve already had @James_Hibbard back in '15 (almost 10 y ago ) helping making something very similar here Alert for button submission - #9 by James_Hibbard

I would be happy to use the same principle this time as well. I made the form subscription on WordPress using Elementor if that can help to work out the code in a way that can be added easily.

Thank you all