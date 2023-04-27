Barcode reading problem

Hi, could you help me please, if possible? From this page (saved page, the site is password protected), “N. inventario” field, I’m trying to read a barcode with a bar scanner, but only 2 of (maximum) 5 digits are read, see the video here. I haven’t got this problem from this other module, where numbers are correctly captured, probably because the left field hasn’t got a dropdown menu. Is it possible with a Chrome extension (TemperMonkey or Autofill) to conform the problematic field to the one of the other page? Would be great, thank you!

What’re you using to read the barcode? (The problem lies somewhere in how that software writes the data to the form; so without knowing what writes it, wont be able to help.)

This optical scanner… link to manual

The first thing I’d check is that the scanner is passing the correct data. The scanner I have simply sends the number so I can enter it in Excel to check it’s working. What happens if you scan the barcode to excel?

I assume it is a direct transfer when you click the barcode reader rather than a stored entry that is later downloaded.

My scanner is weird with stored data as when I output it I have to output to a certain version of excel or it throws out random numbers??

The scanner works absolutely well within the platform (as i wrote before the whole number is captured from this other module that hasn’t got a dropdown menu field) and with Excel and other external applications.

sorry missed that bit.

In your video it looks like the number entered has whitespace at the beginning. What happens if you remove the char limit on the field? does the full number get entered but with whitespace?

Okay, what would I have to write in extension (Autofill for example) to remove the char limit?

image

This is the maxlength set on the input (sorry I said Char limit when I meant this). Is this physically written in your code?

Yes, this is written in the page of the platform (proprietary software), but I don’t know how to edit values using an extension:

<input class="grid-5" type="text" name="inventario" value="" maxlength="9">

I don’t think it’s going to solve your overall problem but will be interesting to see if it is part of the problem.

In your web browser you should be able to right click and ‘inspect element’. You should then be able to click into the maxlength part and change the number. It’ll only work once for testing as your page reloads but it should hopefully show if the entire number is now being passed. Does it pass the entire number (with whitespace) if you increase the limit?

Okay. Using browser’s DevTools If I change maxlength=“9” to maxlength=“12”, the optican scanner properly reads the entire number and it works well. Now I’m wondering what to traduce it in an extension to make this change “definitive”.

Means the scan is injecting some nonprinting characters at the beginning of the string. I’m not sure what part of the extension tells the data to get pasted into the field, but it would need to trim (or substring/regex, it might depend on what characters are being put on the front of the string) the string first to shake off the extra bits.

I guess it depends on the dropdown menu, because this module works well without problems, and has the same maxlength=“9”