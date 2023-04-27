Barcode reading problem

The first thing I’d check is that the scanner is passing the correct data. The scanner I have simply sends the number so I can enter it in Excel to check it’s working. What happens if you scan the barcode to excel?

I assume it is a direct transfer when you click the barcode reader rather than a stored entry that is later downloaded.

My scanner is weird with stored data as when I output it I have to output to a certain version of excel or it throws out random numbers??