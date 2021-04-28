Background picture on section not showing up

Corobori: Corobori: I am a bit struggling to find out why the background picture doesn’t show up.

If you are checking in Chrome in codepen then only https assets are allowed these days.

When you find a background missing then the easiest way to check is just to say background:red in the style and then you know if it would work if the image was allowed. I often use a free image placeholder to check in codepen such as this one which uses https.