Background image placement

Hi there, I have been retired now for a few years, however, the “Over 50’s resort” we have moved into asked me to make them a website. However, I am having trouble getting the background image to cover more of the page. It can be seen at www.glpp.com.au By the way, the current coding is on color.css

== AFTER HEADER SECTION ==============================================*/

#outerafterheader{ border:solid #ccc; border-width:9px 0px; background:url(…/images/bg1.jpg);}

I’ve tried adding max-width:100%; height:auto; object-fit:cover; and (contain) but nothing seems to move it much. I would like it to start a bit further up the page and stretch a bit further down. The actual image size is 1690 x 982 so there is a bit below currently hidden.

Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks.