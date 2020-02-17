Background image is not resizing as per browser size

#1

I am making a login page with full background image, when I am resizing the page my background image is not resizing.

please help me how I can fix this issue, image should resize on every port,
my image size is : width: 1366px - height: 766px

below is my workings…

<div class="wrapper">
	<div class="main">
		<div class="container">
			<div class="row">
				<div class="loginCard">
					<div class="col-md-4 col-md-offset-7">
						<div class="panel panel-default">
								<div class="panel-heading">
								<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-lock"></span> Login</div>
							<div class="panel-body">
								<form class="form-horizontal" role="form">
								<div class="form-group">
									<label for="inputEmail3" class="col-sm-3 control-label">
										Email</label>
									<div class="col-sm-9">
										<input type="email" class="form-control" id="inputEmail3" placeholder="Email" required>
									</div>
								</div>
								<div class="form-group">
									<label for="inputPassword3" class="col-sm-3 control-label">
										Password</label>
									<div class="col-sm-9">
										<input type="password" class="form-control" id="inputPassword3" placeholder="Password" required>
									</div>
								</div>
								<div class="form-group">
									<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
										<div class="checkbox">
											<label>
												<input type="checkbox"/>
												Remember me
											</label>
										</div>
									</div>
								</div>
								<div class="form-group last">
									<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
										<button type="submit" class="btn btn-success btn-sm">
											Sign in</button>
											 <button type="reset" class="btn btn-default btn-sm">
											Reset</button>
									</div>
								</div>
								</form>
							</div>
						</div>
					</div>
				</div>
		 
			</div>

		</div>
	</div>
</div>

CSS:
body {
        font-family: "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
		font-size: 14px;
		line-height: 1.428571429;
		color: #333333;
		background-color: #ffffff;
        }
		
	.main {
		background-position: center center;
		background-image: url("images/Login_BG1.jpg");
		background-size: cover;
		height: auto;
		left: 0;
		min-height: 100%;
		min-width: 100%;
		position: absolute;
		top: 0;
		width: auto;
	}
	
	.loginCard{
		margin-top:25%;
	}