aws-amplify DataStore query response has relational oneToOne property which is treated as promise

i am playing around with aws-amplify datastore. I have developed three apps:

2 mobile apps using react-native and aws-amplify v4

create-react-app using aws-amplify v5 (using v5 because @aws-amplify /ui-react requires)

Now the DataModel i am facing issues has following schema.graphql:

type OrderDish @model @auth(rules: [{allow: public}]) { id: ID! quantity: Int! Dish: Dish @hasOne orderID: ID! @index(name: "byOrder") } type Dish @model @auth(rules: [{allow: public}]) { id: ID! name: String! image: String description: String! shortDescription: String price: Float! restaurantID: ID! @index(name: "byRestaurant") soldOut: Boolean }

This is how i query the data in the frontend:

const [dishes, setDishes] = useState<OrderDish[]>() useEffect(()=> { DataStore.query(OrderDish, (o) => o.orderID.eq(order.id)).then(setDishes); },[])

Now in the OrderDish query response the one to one relational property Dish is treated as promise. So i am not sure if i am missing any breaking changes, but using aws-amplify v4 within my react-native frontend gives me the Dish property as Model. Any ideas what is happening here?