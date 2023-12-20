Avoid to open (some) links in new tab [solved]

I have a script to open in new tab links beginning with http (/https). This is the (working) code:

$(function(){ $('[href^="http"]').on('click',function(e){ e.preventDefault(); window.open($(this).attr('href')); }); });

But the above code works … too much. I mean it works also in breadcrumbs links, where it would be better not to open a link in a new tab.

This is the breadcrumbs (working) js/php code:

<?php // Credit goes to Dominic Barnes - http://stackoverflow.com/users/188702/dominic-barnes // http://stackoverflow.com/questions/2594211/php-simple-dynamic-breadcrumb // This function will take $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'] and build a breadcrumb based on the user's current path function breadcrumbs($separator = ' » ', $home = 'Home') { // This gets the REQUEST_URI (/path/to/file.php), splits the string (using '/') into an array, and then filters out any empty values $path = array_filter(explode('/', parse_url($_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'], PHP_URL_PATH))); // This will build our "base URL" ... Also accounts for HTTPS :) $base = ($_SERVER['HTTPS'] ? 'https' : 'http') . '://' . $_SERVER['HTTP_HOST'] . '/'; // Initialize a temporary array with our breadcrumbs. (starting with our home page, which I'm assuming will be the base URL) $breadcrumbs = array(" <li><a href=\"$base\">$home</a></li>

"); // Initialize crumbs to track path for proper link $crumbs = ''; // Find out the index for the last value in our path array $last = end(array_keys($path)); // Build the rest of the breadcrumbs foreach ($path as $x => $crumb) { // Our "title" is the text that will be displayed (strip out .php and turn '_' into a space) $title = ucwords(str_replace(array('.php', '_', '%20'), array('', ' ', ' '), $crumb)); // If we are not on the last index, then display an <a> tag if ($x != $last) { $breadcrumbs[] = " <li itemprop='itemListElement' itemscope itemtype='https://schema.org/ListItem'> <a href=\"$base$crumbs$crumb\" itemprop='item'> <span itemprop='name'>$title</span> <meta itemprop='position' content='$x' /> </a> »</li>

"; $crumbs .= $crumb . '/'; } // Otherwise, just display the title (minus) else { $breadcrumbs[] = $title; } } // Build our temporary array (pieces of bread) into one big string :) return implode($separator, $breadcrumbs); } ?>

You can see breadcrumbs on my website (www.culturanuova.net, in any subfolder, such as https://www.culturanuova.net/filosofia/1.antica/Aristotele.php)

How could I open (only) the breadcrumbs in the same tab?

Thank you!!