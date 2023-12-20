Avoid to open (some) links in new tab [solved]

I have a script to open in new tab links beginning with http (/https). This is the (working) code:
$(function(){
$('[href^="http"]').on('click',function(e){
e.preventDefault();
window.open($(this).attr('href'));
});
});
But the above code works … too much. I mean it works also in breadcrumbs links, where it would be better not to open a link in a new tab.
This is the breadcrumbs (working) js/php code:
<?php
// Credit goes to Dominic Barnes - http://stackoverflow.com/users/188702/dominic-barnes
// http://stackoverflow.com/questions/2594211/php-simple-dynamic-breadcrumb
// This function will take $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'] and build a breadcrumb based on the user's current path
function breadcrumbs($separator = ' » ', $home = 'Home')
{
// This gets the REQUEST_URI (/path/to/file.php), splits the string (using '/') into an array, and then filters out any empty values
$path = array_filter(explode('/', parse_url($_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'], PHP_URL_PATH)));
// This will build our "base URL" ... Also accounts for HTTPS :)
$base = ($_SERVER['HTTPS'] ? 'https' : 'http') . '://' . $_SERVER['HTTP_HOST'] . '/';
// Initialize a temporary array with our breadcrumbs. (starting with our home page, which I'm assuming will be the base URL)
$breadcrumbs = array(" <li><a href=\"$base\">$home</a></li>\n");
// Initialize crumbs to track path for proper link
$crumbs = '';
// Find out the index for the last value in our path array
$last = end(array_keys($path));
// Build the rest of the breadcrumbs
foreach ($path as $x => $crumb) {
// Our "title" is the text that will be displayed (strip out .php and turn '_' into a space)
$title = ucwords(str_replace(array('.php', '_', '%20'), array('', ' ', ' '), $crumb));
// If we are not on the last index, then display an <a> tag
if ($x != $last) {
$breadcrumbs[] = " <li itemprop='itemListElement' itemscope itemtype='https://schema.org/ListItem'>
<a href=\"$base$crumbs$crumb\" itemprop='item'>
<span itemprop='name'>$title</span>
<meta itemprop='position' content='$x' />
</a> »</li>\n";
$crumbs .= $crumb . '/';
}
// Otherwise, just display the title (minus)
else {
$breadcrumbs[] = $title;
}
}
// Build our temporary array (pieces of bread) into one big string :)
return implode($separator, $breadcrumbs);
}
?>
You can see breadcrumbs on my website (www.culturanuova.net, in any subfolder, such as https://www.culturanuova.net/filosofia/1.antica/Aristotele.php)
How could I open (only) the breadcrumbs in the same tab?
Thank you!!