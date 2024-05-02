Avoid line break resizing font-size

I wonder how I could avoid a line-break in my page title (h1) resizing the font-size, only if the text is too long to be contained in a line, using pure css.
Indeed I know that
- using
white-space: nowrap;I can avoid line-break, but in this way a long text could not be wholly visible
- using
font-size: [somevalue]vwI can avoid line-break, but reducing all the titles in all my webpages, while I need to reduce the font only in pages with a long title
I saw a jquery solution (not yet tried) on Stak Overflow, but, if it would be possible, a pure css solution would be better.
Thank you!
EDIT
I tried the above jquery solution, but unsuccessfully.