Automatically Select First Tab and Content onload

So I’m working with this script that works great but am struggling to get it to display the first content piece onload. So basically I want the tab ‘Car Accidents’ and its respective content to display when the page loads.

<script> function openService(evt, serviceName) { var i, tabcontent, tablinks; tabcontent = document.getElementsByClassName("tabcontent"); if (serviceName === 'Car Accidents') { for (i = 0; i < tabcontent.length; i++) { tabcontent[i].style.display = "block"; } } else { for (i = 0; i < tabcontent.length; i++) { tabcontent[i].style.display = "none"; } document.getElementById(cityName).style.display = "block"; } tablinks = document.getElementsByClassName("tablinks"); for (i = 0; i < tablinks.length; i++) { tablinks[i].className = tablinks[i].className.replace(" active", ""); } document.getElementById(serviceName).style.display = "block"; evt.currentTarget.className += " active"; } </script>

<ul class="tab"> <li class="tablinks active" onmouseover="openService(event, 'Car Accidents')"><a href="/fishers-most-reliable-car-accident-lawyer/">Car Accidents</a></li> <li class="tablinks" onmouseover="openService(event, 'Motorcycle Accidents')"><a href="#">Motorcycle Accidents</a></li> <li class="tablinks" onmouseover="openService(event, 'Truck Accidents')"><a href="#">Truck Accidents</a></li> <li class="tablinks" onmouseover="openService(event, 'Pedestrian Accidents')"><a href="#">Pedestrian Accidents</a></li> <li class="tablinks" onmouseover="openService(event, 'Wrongful Accidents')"><a href="#">Wrongful Death</a></li> <li class="tablinks" onmouseover="openService(event, 'Dog Bites')"><a href="#">Dog Bites</a></li> </ul> <div class="et_pb_column et_pb_column_1_2 et_pb_column_8 et_pb_css_mix_blend_mode_passthrough"> <div id="Car Accidents" class="et_pb_with_border et_pb_module et_pb_image et_pb_image_2 tabcontent" style="display: none;"> <span class="et_pb_image_wrap "><img src="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/car-accident-service.jpg" alt="car accident service" title="" srcset="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/car-accident-service.jpg 900w, https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/car-accident-service-480x534.jpg 480w" sizes="(min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 480px) 480px, (min-width: 481px) 900px, 100vw" class="wp-image-237125" width="900" height="1001"></span> </div><div id="Motorcycle Accidents" class="et_pb_with_border et_pb_module et_pb_image et_pb_image_3 tabcontent" style="display: none;"> <span class="et_pb_image_wrap "><img src="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/motorcycle-accident-service-1.jpg" alt="motorcycle accident service" title="" srcset="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/motorcycle-accident-service-1.jpg 900w, https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/motorcycle-accident-service-1-480x534.jpg 480w" sizes="(min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 480px) 480px, (min-width: 481px) 900px, 100vw" class="wp-image-237127" width="900" height="1001"></span> </div><div id="Truck Accidents" class="et_pb_with_border et_pb_module et_pb_image et_pb_image_4 tabcontent" style="display: none;"> <span class="et_pb_image_wrap "><img src="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/truck-accident-service-1.jpg" alt="truck accident service" title="" srcset="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/truck-accident-service-1.jpg 900w, https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/truck-accident-service-1-480x534.jpg 480w" sizes="(min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 480px) 480px, (min-width: 481px) 900px, 100vw" class="wp-image-237129" width="900" height="1001"></span> </div><div id="Pedestrian Accidents" class="et_pb_with_border et_pb_module et_pb_image et_pb_image_5 tabcontent" style="display: none;"> <span class="et_pb_image_wrap "><img src="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/pedestrian-accident-services.jpg" alt="pedestrian accident services" title="" srcset="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/pedestrian-accident-services.jpg 900w, https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/pedestrian-accident-services-480x534.jpg 480w" sizes="(min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 480px) 480px, (min-width: 481px) 900px, 100vw" class="wp-image-237135" width="900" height="1001"></span> </div><div id="Wrongful Accidents" class="et_pb_with_border et_pb_module et_pb_image et_pb_image_6 tabcontent" style="display: none;"> <span class="et_pb_image_wrap "><img src="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/wrongful-death-service.jpg" alt="wrongful death service" title="" srcset="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/wrongful-death-service.jpg 900w, https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/wrongful-death-service-480x534.jpg 480w" sizes="(min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 480px) 480px, (min-width: 481px) 900px, 100vw" class="wp-image-237136" width="900" height="1001"></span> </div><div id="Dog Bites" class="et_pb_with_border et_pb_module et_pb_image et_pb_image_7 tabcontent" style="display: none;"> <span class="et_pb_image_wrap "><img src="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/dog-bites-service.jpg" alt="dog bites service" title="" srcset="https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/dog-bites-service.jpg 900w, https://slgaccidentstg.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/dog-bites-service-480x534.jpg 480w" sizes="(min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 480px) 480px, (min-width: 481px) 900px, 100vw" class="wp-image-237134" width="900" height="1001"></span> </div> </div>

.tab {width:100%;height:100%;padding:0!important;} .tab .tablinks {display: block;background-color: transparent;width: 100%;border: none;outline: none;text-align: left;cursor: pointer;} .tab .tablinks a{display:block;padding:1.7vw 40px 1.7vw 0px;border-bottom:1px solid #82888d;} .tab .tablinks a:hover{border-bottom:1px solid transparent;} .tab .tablinks:hover {background-color: #2b9eff;} .tab .tablinks.active {background-color: #2b9eff;color:#fff!important;} .tab .tablinks.active > a{color:#fff!important;} .tabcontent {float: left;padding: 0px;display: none;width:100%;height:100%;animation: fadesIn 0.5s;}

Thank you ahead of time!