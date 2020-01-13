Automatic loginto local sever

Hey there.

I am preparing an art exhibition and want to provide some information about my installations over my local network to my guests at site. I have no big financial budget and thought just to design some pages in html and access this folder by a local server. I set up a zwamp server and can access my data over wifi as imagined.

I would like to serve my data without password. I am doing it currently over a hostednetwork, yes I am working on windows and it it is not possible leave the pw blank.

But this would still be doable to provide a pw to the guests.

Next thing is actually my question: How can I automatically redirect or connect the users to my ip and with that to my local server. It is of course possible to type my computers ip but that is not very comfortable to type password and afterwards ip numbers.

Is there some possibility that I can create a automatic redirect to my computers ip after accessing the network over wifi that the audience would be automatically connected to my server?

Thanks for you help!