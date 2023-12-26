Automatic installation of PWA

I am trying to install PWA in different browsers. Automatically. But browsers have different ways to do this.

Mac

New Chrome > completely automatic

Old Chrome > manual

Edge > manual

New Safari > manual

Old Safari > Not possible AFAIK

Opera and Firefox > Found no way to install PWA

Windows

Chrome > manual

Edge > manual

Android

Chrome > manual

iPhone

Safari > manual

ChromeOS

Chrome > manual

Is there anyone that have done this and have managed to do this automatically on any other browser then the latest Chrome?