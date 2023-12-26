Automatic installation of PWA

JavaScript
1

I am trying to install PWA in different browsers. Automatically. But browsers have different ways to do this.

Mac
New Chrome > completely automatic
Old Chrome > manual
Edge > manual
New Safari > manual

Old Safari > Not possible AFAIK
Opera and Firefox > Found no way to install PWA

Windows
Chrome > manual
Edge > manual

Android
Chrome > manual

iPhone
Safari > manual

ChromeOS
Chrome > manual

Is there anyone that have done this and have managed to do this automatically on any other browser then the latest Chrome?