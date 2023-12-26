Automatic installation of PWA

I am trying to install PWA in different browsers. Automatically. But browsers have different ways to do this.
Mac
New Chrome > completely automatic
Old Chrome > manual
Edge > manual
New Safari > manual
Old Safari > Not possible AFAIK
Opera and Firefox > Found no way to install PWA
Windows
Chrome > manual
Edge > manual
Android
Chrome > manual
iPhone
Safari > manual
ChromeOS
Chrome > manual
Is there anyone that have done this and have managed to do this automatically on any other browser then the latest Chrome?