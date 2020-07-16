Automatic and Manual slider

How can I let a home slider to play automatically not only manually? This is an example of a slider that I used but there is no example of both playing (manually and automatically) :
What should I add to the JS code? Any help?
https://www.w3schools.com/jsref/met_win_setinterval.asp (Since your original example comes from W3S, have some more W3S.)
Consider what your “next” button does, and how to integrate it into this.
Hi @mileddwaihy, you can schedule showing the next slide using
setTimeout()… extending the example from your link:
// Declare a variable to hold the ID of the currently
// scheduled timeout
var scheduled = null;
// ...
function showSlides(n) {
// ...
// Clear the currently scheduled timeout so that the timeout
// resets after manually switching the slides
clearTimeout(scheduled);
// Set a new timeout to show the next slide after a given
// amount of time
scheduled = setTimeout(plusSlides, 5000, 1);
}
