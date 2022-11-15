Autoclick on print confirmation

Hi, from a Chrome extension I would like to auto-click on (print) confirmation but this script partially works:

setTimeout(function() { labels = document.querySelectorAll('label'); if (labels[1].innerText == "Modello di stampa") {document.getElementsByClassName("button confirm")[0].click();} },500);

Because the page refreshes repeatedly. Could you help me please? Thank you

Here is the saved static page (the site is restricted):

link

FYI, the script for the “report” click (third small icon at the top from right to left) is identical but works well and without repetitions because it links to the next page and not to the same page:

setTimeout(function() { labels = document.querySelectorAll('label'); if (labels[1].innerText == "Modello di stampa") {document.getElementsByClassName("reports")[0].click();} },2000);

Can I do something to avoid repeating clicks in the first script? Thanks