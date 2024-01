Somewhere around Chapter 6, the prepared statement for the insertJoke function went from :authorid to :authorId (with a cap I). The joke table does not have a column named authorId. I didn’t notice this until Chapter 8 when I copied the relevant files from the git repository and the website gave an error when visiting index.php?list. I changed line 32 in the jokeController.php file to $joke[‘authorid’] and now it works.