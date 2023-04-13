Author visibility as hidden

I try to hide author visibility due to space limitations inside responsive design.
Just as a an example: John Dear
Visibility: J. D.
How to manage using existing PHP code?
<a href=""><?php echo $author = get_the_author(); ?></a>
or
<?php echo get_the_author($post->ID);?>
You can’t because the server has no idea of the browser, nor does it care. You’re going to need to do it via javascript.
If you’re insistent on a server side helper, you can change the get_the_author method to output two spans with classes, something like this
<span class="initial">JD</span><span class="fullName">John Dear</span>
Then have css which handles the classes appropriately
.initial { display:none; }
@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
.initial { display:inline-block; }
.fullName { display: none; }
}