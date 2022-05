Need help please, I have this audio control set up, my problem is that the duration is not showing when using chrome, but in firefox it works fine

<audio controls="" style="width: 130px; margin-left: 15px;"> <source src="myaudio.mp3" type="audio/ogg"> <source src="myaudio.mp3" type="audio/mpeg"> Your browser does not support the audio tag. </audio>

Using Chrome

Using firefox

Thank you in advance.