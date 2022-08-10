Assigning array values to generated HTML via forEach & for loop

Hi there,

I’m currently working on a small project where I want to firstly target a dynamic number of items and then assign values from an array to custom data attributes, matching the item and array row numbers at all times until the end of the array is reached so that the data will match up.

At the moment I have the targeting of the elements setup, an array and have attempted to loop through the items in the array using both a forEach and a standard for loop but I am hitting the same problem which is that only the values from the last row are being applied. I have figured out that this is because these are the last values assigned to the variables itemNumber and itemColour but I cannot figure out a way to fix it.

The only thing I can think of is to export the variable values somehow to then build out the generated HTML with them, then continue with the loop.

Any thoughts on how best to achieve this please?

Thanks in advance!