Assign ids to buttons

JavaScript
How can I add ids to the buttons which are created like the following in jQuery dialog. Here’s a code snippet and here is my complete code in JSFiddle


let buttons = {};

  buttons["Login next suggested value " + additionalValue] = function() {
    $(this).dialog("close");
  };

  buttons["Login case number of your choice"] = function() {
    $(this).dialog("close");
  };

  buttons["Cancel button"] = function() {
    $(this).dialog("close");
  };

I would like to have button id for first buttons as #suggestedValue, second button as #yourChoice and for the third button as #cancelChoice