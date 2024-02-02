Assign ids to buttons

How can I add ids to the buttons which are created like the following in jQuery dialog. Here’s a code snippet and here is my complete code in JSFiddle
let buttons = {};
buttons["Login next suggested value " + additionalValue] = function() {
$(this).dialog("close");
};
buttons["Login case number of your choice"] = function() {
$(this).dialog("close");
};
buttons["Cancel button"] = function() {
$(this).dialog("close");
};
I would like to have button id for first buttons as
#suggestedValue, second button as
#yourChoice and for the third button as
#cancelChoice