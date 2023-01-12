ASP Regex Allow spaces

This is Classic ASP question but I know many of your brilliant minds probably can answer this for me.
I have a RegEX:
'validation allows only good characters
function valGoodChars(input)
good_chars = "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ0123456789-_."
valGoodChars = true
for i = 1 to len(input)
c = mid(input, i, 1)
if (InStr(good_chars, c) = 0) then
valGoodChars = false
exit function
end if
next
end function
Works good but I want the ability to ALLOW SPACES between words.
How in this pattern can I allow spaces?
good_chars = "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ0123456789-_."
and if easy to do, put a limit to the number of characters it will accept. It’s easy to to that with a len function but thought I would ask!
Thank you