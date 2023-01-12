ASP Regex Allow spaces

This is Classic ASP question but I know many of your brilliant minds probably can answer this for me.

I have a RegEX:

'validation allows only good characters function valGoodChars(input) good_chars = "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ0123456789-_." valGoodChars = true for i = 1 to len(input) c = mid(input, i, 1) if (InStr(good_chars, c) = 0) then valGoodChars = false exit function end if next end function

Works good but I want the ability to ALLOW SPACES between words.

How in this pattern can I allow spaces?

good_chars = "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ0123456789-_."

and if easy to do, put a limit to the number of characters it will accept. It’s easy to to that with a len function but thought I would ask!

Thank you