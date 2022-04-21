Array Printing

General Web Dev
#1

Hi

So I am trying to do this Print Array Program for my teacher, and I have tested this code. It worked. I added another section, wanting to make it ragged and out of order rather than all in a neat line. If you try it, without the ragged part, or the last public static void, then you will find that it works. I add the last part of my two dimensional program, the ragged part, and I add the last public static void code at the bottom. Didn't work.

The reason the thing gave me was because of an illegal start of expression, and yeah. I couldn't find the issue, but maybe you could?

Any tips on how to fix this is welcomed. Here is the image of the error message and the code

#2

image

public class ArrayPrinter {
    public static void main(String[] args) {
        int[] oneD = {658, 43, 523};
        printArray(oneD);
        
        int[] oneD2 = {537, 287, 98, 67, 765};
        printArray(oneD2);
        
        int[][] twoD = {{23, 234, 253}, 
                        {345, 48, 109},  
                        {23, 376, 198}, 
                        {37, 197, 123}
        };
        printArray(twoD);

        int[] twoD2 = {{6},
                       {234},
                       {81},
                       {234},
                       {1}
        };
        printArray(twoD2);
    public static void printArray(int[] arr) {
        System.out.print('[');
        int size = arr.length; 
        for(int i = 0; i < size; i++) {
            System.out.print(arr[i]); 
            if(i < size - 1) {
                System.out.print(",");
            }
       }
       System.out.println(']');
    }
    public static void printArray(int[][] arr) {
        System.out.print('[');
        int size = arr.length; 
        for(int i = 0; i < size; i++) {
            printArray(arr[i]); 
       }
       System.out.println(']');
    }
    
     public static void printArray(int[][] arr) {
        System.out.print('[');
        int size = arr.length; 
        for(int i = 0; i < size; i++) {
            printArray(arr[i]); 
       }
       System.out.println(']');
    }
}```
#3

This is all in Java, by the way