Array index mismatch - if else condition breaking

I have a database table like this:
|ID
|VALUE
|ISEDITABLE
|0
|Company0
|Y
|1
|Company1
|N
|2
|Company2
|N
|5
|Company5
|Y
|99
|CompanyOther
|N
And in my react code, after making an api call(not shown in this post) to this table,the results are stored in the
sessionStorage of the browser as
Key and
Value pair as shown below.
Key :
categories
Value:
[{
"id": 0,
"value": "Company0",
"isEditable": "Y",
"_links": {
"self": {
"href": "http://mydevserver.com:443/WebServices/api/categories/0"
},
"category": {
"href": "http://mydevserver.com:443/WebServices/api/categories/0"
}
}
},
{
"id": 1,
"value": "Company1",
"isEditable": "Y",
"_links": {
"self": {
"href": "http://mydevserver.com:443/WebServices/api/categories/1"
},
"category": {
"href": "http://mydevserver.com:443/WebServices/api/categories/1"
}
}
},
{
"id": 2,
"value": "Company2",
"isEditable": "Y",
"_links": {
"self": {
"href": "http://mydevserver.com:443/WebServices/api/categories/2"
},
"category": {
"href": "http://mydevserver.com:443/WebServices/api/categories/2"
}
}
},
{
"id": 5,
"value": "Company 5",
"isEditable": "Y",
"_links": {
"self": {
"href": "http://mydevserver.com:443/WebServices/api/categories/5"
},
"category": {
"href": "http://mydevserver.com:443/WebServices/api/categories/5"
}
}
},
{
"id": 99,
"value": "Company Other",
"isEditable": "Y",
"_links": {
"self": {
"href": "http://mydevserver.com:443/WebServices/api/categories/99"
},
"category": {
"href": "http://mydevserver.com:443/WebServices/api/categories/99"
}
}
}
]
Basically, it looks like the following in browser:
I have the following
actionTemplatefunction in react for displaying
EDIT,
DELETE and
DOWNLOAD buttons as shown below:
In the
rowData variable, I have access to the
categoryId by using
rowData.categoryId which is equivalent to the
ID column of the above table.
actionTemplate = (rowData: any) => (
console.log(rowData),
<div style={{textAlign: 'center', width: '6em'}}>
<span>
{ JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem('categories') as string)[rowData.categoryId].isEditable === 'N' ?
<Button icon="pi pi-trash" style={{marginRight: '5px'}} tooltip='Delete' />
:
<span>
<Button type='button' icon="pi pi-pencil" style={{marginRight: '5px'}} onClick={(e) => this.handleClick(rowData, e)} tooltip='Edit'/>
<Button icon="pi pi-trash" style={{marginRight: '5px'}} tooltip='Delete' />
</span>
}
{
rowData.fullPathName !== null &&
<Button icon="pi pi-download" tooltip='Download' onClick={(e) => this.handleDownloadClick(rowData, e)} />
}
</span>
</div>
);
My Requirement:
To not show
EDIT button when
ISEDITABLE column is set to
N. And show the
EDIT button when
ISEDITABLE column is set to
Y.
So, I made the changes in the above function to achieve the above requirement. However, I ran into an issue when the array indexes doesn’t match with the
ID column of the above table.
For example, the above code runs fine as long as the
rowData.categoryId = 0,1 and 2 because till
ID = 2 , it matches the array indexes. However, as soon as it reaches ID = 5 or 99, it breaks since array index position for
ID = 5 is
4 and for
ID = 99 is
5.
Is there a workaround of this problem, other than the approach I used?
Note: Although the function used in this post is used in a react app, I believe this is more of a logical problem solving question than specific language related question and hence posting it in Javascript forum.