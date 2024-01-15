Are there any CSS background-color sophistications which are not gradient?

Giving just one color as a background to an element can often feel a bit “bland” and we may want to make the background slightly more sophisticated.

The natual approach to this was to always combine two colors in some gradient for one of them or combining several colors in several gradients.

But is there anything else besides gradients?

What if for example I would like to decorate the background color with some simple Grey grid?

I am not familiar with graphic design terminology, please share your free thoughts on this.