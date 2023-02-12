Applying Mouse Drop and Drag, and Touch swipe ona slider

Previous discussions:
The outcome of the discussion:
@paulOB created this slider →
https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/OJOdaNy
Current:
I have utilized the above in a very simple slider and wanted to use that to apply Mouse events and Touch events.
Here is the complete code pen with the successful execution →
https://codepen.io/codeispoetry/full/oNMKOZO
Scope of Improvement::
When a mouse drop occurs on an anchor tag and the threshold is set to 20 is reached even then, unless a
mouseup event takes place, the drag will not occur.
This GIF is explaining the issue, but I do not have the wisdom to take it further and understand the cause and fix it.
Please help me with further refinement. Thanks.