Applying Mouse Drop and Drag, and Touch swipe ona slider

Previous discussions:

The outcome of the discussion:
@paulOB created this slider →

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/OJOdaNy

Current:

I have utilized the above in a very simple slider and wanted to use that to apply Mouse events and Touch events.

Here is the complete code pen with the successful execution →
https://codepen.io/codeispoetry/full/oNMKOZO

Scope of Improvement::
When a mouse drop occurs on an anchor tag and the threshold is set to 20 is reached even then, unless a mouseup event takes place, the drag will not occur.

This GIF is explaining the issue, but I do not have the wisdom to take it further and understand the cause and fix it.

Please help me with further refinement. Thanks.