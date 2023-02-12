Applying Mouse Drop and Drag, and Touch swipe ona slider

Previous discussions:

Intersection Observer API, counter and scope of a variable + Developing a slider JavaScript Your solution is definitely worth studying. I will study it tommorow. While I was not logged into the sitepoint.com I tried and modified my code. Here is the new codepen → https://codepen.io/codeispoetry/pen/OJOqjLp I have simplified the JS logic, but problem is in my CSS approach. On next the div’s doesnt appear to be sliding, but as if they are appearing and disappearing. However on prev the sliding animation is there, otherwise the divs are moving as anticipated. Animation in this part n…

The outcome of the discussion:

@paulOB created this slider →

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/OJOdaNy

Current:

I have utilized the above in a very simple slider and wanted to use that to apply Mouse events and Touch events.

Here is the complete code pen with the successful execution →

https://codepen.io/codeispoetry/full/oNMKOZO

Scope of Improvement::

When a mouse drop occurs on an anchor tag and the threshold is set to 20 is reached even then, unless a mouseup event takes place, the drag will not occur.

This GIF is explaining the issue, but I do not have the wisdom to take it further and understand the cause and fix it.

Please help me with further refinement. Thanks.