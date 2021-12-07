Apply JQuery function on a table elements which are pull by PHP

Hi fantastic community,

I have question re looping jQuery function on table elements which are pulled by PHP from Server. I wanted to click on a picture to trigger jQuery from 10 items pulled from server but jQuery is only functioning on one item. Any idea how can I loop through this given all elements have same ID because of PHP

<td><p>Qty <span><?php echo $cartitem ['cart_qty'] ?></span></p></td> <td><img src="view/cart_delete.png" width="20px" height="20px" id="delete" style=padding: 100px;/></td> <td> <img onClick="jsfunction()" src="view/cart_update.png" width="20px" height="20px"style=padding: 50px;/> </td> <td > <select style=display:none name="qty" id="qty" onChange="senddata()"> <?php for($x =1; $x<=15; $x++) { echo "<option> $x </option>" ;} ?> </select> </td> </tbody> </table> <script> function jsfunction() { $("#qty").show();} </script> <script> function senddata() { alert("hello"); } </script> </form> <?php } ?>