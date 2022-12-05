Apache Rewrite Not Working

Hi. I have:
- enabled mod rewrite via SSH.
- Checked apache syntax.
- Rebooted server.
- Have directive in apache site conf
still .htaccess rules not working. here is my .htacces file.
Options +FollowSymLinks
RewriteEngine on
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^mysite\.com$
RewriteCond %{QUERY_STRING} ^action\=subscriptions$
RewriteRule ^usercp\.php$ /subscription [QSD,L]
my url is mysite.com
i have many pages such as
i wanna rewrite line 1 (subscription) to mysite.com/subscription
but wanna keep the line 2 as it is.
Please help, I don’t know what I am doing wrong.
Anyways, I appreciate you guys for investing your time in such a good community.