Apache Rewrite Not Working

Hi. I have:

enabled mod rewrite via SSH. Checked apache syntax. Rebooted server. Have directive in apache site conf

still .htaccess rules not working. here is my .htacces file.

Options +FollowSymLinks RewriteEngine on RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^mysite\.com$ RewriteCond %{QUERY_STRING} ^action\=subscriptions$ RewriteRule ^usercp\.php$ /subscription [QSD,L]

my url is mysite.com

i have many pages such as

i wanna rewrite line 1 (subscription) to mysite.com/subscription

but wanna keep the line 2 as it is.

Please help, I don’t know what I am doing wrong.

Anyways, I appreciate you guys for investing your time in such a good community.