Anyone familiar with this MS Edge "zoom problem"?

Around 2015 I made a site using Foundation that still looks ok in most browsers (AFAIK).

When some 15 months ago, I finally got Win 10 and MS Edge, it initially looked fine there too. A few updates into MS Edge, the site started to look as if I was zoomed in, with some parts refusing to zoom. I’ve often checked and my zoom is at 100%. I mainly care that it looks good at 100%.

I’ve since lost touch a bit with web dev. I’m not asking to check my CSS mess, but if you are aware if this is either a setting in MS Edge that I can change, or if my CSS needs important changes for MS Edge to display it properly at 100%?

On top is how it should look. Bottom is what MS Edge makes of it at 100%. (Help lines are only to indicate it’s keeping my “90s background” graphic at its proper size, but for some reason is zooming in the rest…)