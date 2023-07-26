Any recommendation to convert interactive Flash files to HTML5?

I have several projects that were created with Flash 8 and Flash MX that I would like to convert to HTML5. I have both the .fla and .swf files and I have the Flash 8 and Flash MX programs so I can open the original files.

I see that there are many so-called “converters” that will promise to convert these, however, it looks like they are for the most part, assuming you are converting ads which are just a movie that runs - but is not interactive. (A lot of banner ad animations used to be created in Flash back in the day,)

My projects are interactive - they contain buttons (click to go to another movie) - and a few of them have more complex actionscript code like counters.

Is there any way to convert these projects, that will at least convert the simple button codes? Adobe Animate, will import the graphics from my .swf (but will not import the corresponding .fla files for some reason) but all the code has to be re-written in HTML5. And there is a lot of it to convert.

Charles