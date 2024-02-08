Animated GIF not working as background image

Hi,

I added a GIF image with a simple animation to the header of my homepage but the animation doesn’t work at all. I first uploaded the file to the media library and then added it to the header in Elementor. I tried different solutions that I found on different posts like setting the image to full size or deactivating image optimization plugins, but none of those work.

I also tried with an external link uploading the same image to my server. In this case, the image appears completely blurry. Really strange.

Any ideas on how to solve this issue?

Thank you