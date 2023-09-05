Anchor tag not working?

its driving me nuts. no a tag link is working or even shows that its clickable. I could put a link to a website and it does nothing.
a,
a:hover,
a:focus,
a:active {
text-decoration: none;
color: inherit;
}
a {
display: inline-block;
color: --beige;
cursor: pointer;
}
img {
display: block;
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
body {
height: 100%;
left: 0;
line-height: 1.4;
margin: 0;
overflow: hidden;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
background-color: var(--main-black);
color: var(--beige);
font-family: 'helixaregular';
}
h1, .mfont {
font-family: 'young_morinregular';
}
h1 {
font-size: 45px;
}
.biggertext {
font-size: 35px;
}
.imgsize {
width: 42px;
}
.main-wrapper {
height: 100%;
pointer-events: none;
position: relative;
max-width: 90%;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
.bottom-bar {
width: 100%;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
padding-bottom: 30px;
align-items: flex-end;
align-self: flex-end;
align-content: flex-end;
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
}
.top-bar {
width: 100%;
z-index: 9;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
padding-top: 30px;
}
.top-bar, .bottom-bar {
font-size: 25px;
}
.bottombar-wrap {
position: absolute;
display: flex;
}
.title {
font-family: 'belgium_freeregular';
letter-spacing: 13px;
font-size: 20px;
}
and this is the HTML
<body>
<main class="main-wrapper">
<div class="top-bar nav">
<div>
<a class="mfont biggertext" href="#">morayo</a></div>
<div>
<a href="#" target="_blank" class="sparkle-effect">let's work</a></div>
</div>
<div class="main-inner">
<h1>Morayo</h1>
<span class="title">girl</span>
<div class="tricross">
<img src="assets\ornamental-cross.png"
alt="" class="imgsize">
<img src="assets\ornamental-cross.png"
alt="" class="imgsize">
<img src="assets\ornamental-cross.png"
alt="" class="imgsize">
</div>
</div>
<div class="bottom-bar nav">
<a href=".//pages/letswork.html" target="_blank">about</a>
<a href=".//pages/letswork.html" target="_blank">services + work</a>
</div>
</main>
</body>
</html>