An index of indexes - help with table design

I have a simple guestbook script which just has a chronological list of comments, but I would like to add the ability to reply to a comment so I will have threaded comments.

The following is my schema and I’m struggling to work out what to add to get my threaded comments. I get that I need an index of indexes but I can’t get my head around it.

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "guestbook" ( "id" INTEGER, "name" TEXT, "email" TEXT, "comment" TEXT, "timedate" TEXT, "ipaddress" TEXT, "approved" INTEGER, PRIMARY KEY("id") );

(I’m using SQLite which is why the dates are stored as text.)