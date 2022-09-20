An index of indexes - help with table design

I have a simple guestbook script which just has a chronological list of comments, but I would like to add the ability to reply to a comment so I will have threaded comments.
The following is my schema and I’m struggling to work out what to add to get my threaded comments. I get that I need an index of indexes but I can’t get my head around it.
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "guestbook" (
"id" INTEGER,
"name" TEXT,
"email" TEXT,
"comment" TEXT,
"timedate" TEXT,
"ipaddress" TEXT,
"approved" INTEGER,
PRIMARY KEY("id")
);
(I’m using SQLite which is why the dates are stored as text.)