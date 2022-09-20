An index of indexes - help with table design

I have a simple guestbook script which just has a chronological list of comments, but I would like to add the ability to reply to a comment so I will have threaded comments.

The following is my schema and I’m struggling to work out what to add to get my threaded comments. I get that I need an index of indexes but I can’t get my head around it.

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "guestbook" (
  "id"  INTEGER,
  "name"  TEXT,
  "email" TEXT,
  "comment" TEXT,
  "timedate"  TEXT,
  "ipaddress" TEXT,
  "approved"  INTEGER,
  PRIMARY KEY("id")
);

(I’m using SQLite which is why the dates are stored as text.)