Am I using too many Queries in this code?

PHP
#1

Hello Sitepoint PHP forum!

I hope this question is in the right place.

I have been working on this Mysql and PHP code for about a month now and I am curious if it is okay?

I wanted to gather the teamname in the second larger $query2 but I am at a standstill. The code works just as I want it to, meaning I would like to get rid of the smaller $query1 but if I have done it correctly, I would be happy to hear it.

I know I can get the teamname in $query2 BUT I can’t figure out how to print out the name of the team and then print all the games the team has as an array below it because of the WHILE condition.

Any help or advice would be appreciated. Thanks.

<?php
	$mysqli = NEW MySQLi('localhost','root','','sports');

	$year = '2020';
	$team = '7';

	echo "Year: " . $year . "<BR />";
	echo "Team: " . $team . "<BR /><BR />";

// First Query to get name of team equal to $team value
$query1 = "SELECT 
				team.id AS teamid,
				team.team_name AS teamname
			FROM
				teams AS team
			WHERE
				$team = team.id";

	$resultSet1 = $mysqli->query($query1);

	if ($resultSet1->num_rows !=0){
		while ($rows = $resultSet1->fetch_assoc()){
			$tid = $rows['teamid'];
			$tname = $rows['teamname'];
			echo "Team: " . $tid . " - " . $tname . "<BR /><BR />";
		}
	}else{
			echo $mysqli->error;
			echo "No team found matching that criteria.";
			die;
	}

// Second Query to check for games by the team in first query
$query2 = "SELECT 
				game.id AS gameid,
				game.home_team,
				game.guest_team,
				home.id,
				guest.id,
				home.team_name AS hteam,
				guest.team_name AS gteam,
				game.game_date AS gamedate
			FROM
				games AS game
			LEFT JOIN
				teams AS home ON game.home_team = home.id
			LEFT JOIN
				teams AS guest ON game.guest_team = guest.id
			WHERE
				DATE_FORMAT(game.game_date, '%Y') = $year AND (home.id = $team OR guest.id = $team)";

	$resultSet2 = $mysqli->query($query2);

	if ($resultSet2->num_rows !=0){
		while ($rows = $resultSet2->fetch_assoc()){
			$id = $rows['gameid'];
			$home = $rows['hteam'];
			$guest = $rows['gteam'];
			$gdate = $rows['gamedate'];
			echo "ID: $id $guest at $home - $gdate<BR />";
		}
	}else{
			echo $mysqli->error;
			echo "No games found matching that criteria.";
	}
?>

This is how it prints out on my localhost for an idea of what I am looking for.

Year: 2020
Team: 7

Team: 7 - Memphis State

ID: 3 Arkansas State at Memphis State - 2020-09-01
ID: 4 Memphis State at LSU - 2020-09-08