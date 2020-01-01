Altering fonts

#1

How can I justify text using CSS by changing font size for every line of text?

#2

Sorry, but I don’t understand what you’re asking. Justifying text and font size are two very different things.

#3

If I understand your question correctly, please see this answer:

https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/tryit.asp?filename=trycss_text-align

1 Like
#4

If I understand your goal correctly:

How can I justify text using CSS by changing font size for every line of text?

Please correct me if I’ve misunderstood. :slight_smile:

Side note: @Engine44, the w3school site is maintained by only a couple of guys with very much to do, so they aren’t always showing the best options. :neutral_face:

1 Like
#5

Got it. Thanks for useful links

1 Like
#6

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.