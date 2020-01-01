How can I justify text using CSS by changing font size for every line of text?
Altering fonts
Sorry, but I don’t understand what you’re asking. Justifying text and font size are two very different things.
If I understand your question correctly, please see this answer:
https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/tryit.asp?filename=trycss_text-align
If I understand your goal correctly:
How can I justify text using CSS
by changing font sizefor every line of text?
Please correct me if I’ve misunderstood.
Side note: @Engine44, the w3school site is maintained by only a couple of guys with very much to do, so they aren’t always showing the best options.
Got it. Thanks for useful links
