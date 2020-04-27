How to set equal horizontal paddings for first line in text?

Hi everyone!

I have a layout fragment:



This is fragment of my html and css code:

<header> <p>Hi there! We are the new kids on the block and we build awesome websites and mobile apps.</p> </header>

header { background-color: #87509c; font-family: sans-serif; color: #ffffff; } p { padding: 147px 97px 67px 97px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 2.63em; text-align: center; color: #f7f3ea; }

This is a result:



Please tell me how can I set equal padding for first line in text like in layout example above?

Thank you!