How to set equal horizontal paddings for first line in text?

Hi everyone!
I have a layout fragment:
This is fragment of my html and css code:
<header>
<p>Hi there! We are the new kids on the block
and we build awesome websites and mobile apps.</p>
</header>
header {
background-color: #87509c;
font-family: sans-serif;
color: #ffffff;
}
p {
padding: 147px 97px 67px 97px;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 2.63em;
text-align: center;
color: #f7f3ea;
}
This is a result:
Please tell me how can I set equal padding for first line in text like in layout example above?
Thank you!