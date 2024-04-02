Almost done with DW made site, can't get it to center with wrapper

I am an artist, not a web designer . I’m re-doing a multi-page website I made with Dreamweaver over a decade ago for my Stained glass business. It is old code and I am a do it yourself amateur as a web-site maker, but the site pages look good on browsers, links work, text size ok, images and background graphic look good to me. **I’m trying to get one of the pages to center in browser windows **so I can do that with all pages. The site uses absolute position to arrange the photo images of leaded windows and some text boxes. It uses a table for reference links to different gallery and information areas of the site. It uses the built-in Dreamweaver CSS text for style rules.

I have followed a Dreamweaver tutorial on centering the page which basically goes like this: ??? I am trying to put a few lines of code, (1st html then CSS) here but it is not showing up as part of my question. What do I do?

This code looks pretty standard from my inquiries but it is not making the page center in a browser window; the page still hugs the left side. The Dreamweaver community forum, dominated by Nancy O’Shea refuses to help unless I learn the Bootstrap code, and I am not ready for that, having spent many, many hours cleaning up errors on current code and changing some style issues and adding new pages etc.( I actually want to try to learn bootstrap but first want to get my website up in its new form. ) I don’t know what is causing the problem: absolute positioning?, the table?, my background graphic gif? If a helpful person knows why my attempt to center is failing or how to make it work It would mean a lot to me. If it would help I will post the entire block of code for the page.