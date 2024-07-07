Allow Store Owner to Add Special Holiday Hours to Web Page

I am looking for a way to allow the store owner to make changes to the store hours for a specific day. (The store owner does not manage the site, and assume they have no technical skills) Example, instead of 9am-8pm every day, he can add Holiday Hours (July 4th from 10am-5pm). The owner does not maintain the web site.

Ideally, I would like them to be able to add holiday hours in advance, and a few days before the holiday, the hours will flash indicating different store hours for the holiday coming up, once the date is passed, that holiday will no longer be shown on the site. I am not worried about the time difference between the server and the time zone where the store is located. I am open to php, js, sql etc to get it done. It is not using wordpress or any other cms.

