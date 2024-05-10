Aligning in html

Am just starting up css
I have a problem of aligning and making my html look like this
i want to make it look like that in picture
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/4.5.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" />
<style>
.box {
background-color: #000000;
margin: 0 20px;
color: white;
padding: 20px;
border-radius: 10px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-lg-4 mb-3">
<div class="box status">
<h5>Withdraw</h5>
<h2>
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="40" height="40" viewBox="0 0 32 32">
<g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd">
<circle cx="16" cy="16" r="16" fill="#26a17b" />
<path
fill="#fff"
d="M17.922 17.383v-.002c-.11.008-.677.042-1.942.042c-1.01 0-1.721-.03-1.971-.042v.003c-3.888-.171-6.79-.848-6.79-1.658c0-.809 2.902-1.486 6.79-1.66v2.644c.254.018.982.061 1.988.061c1.207 0 1.812-.05 1.925-.06v-2.643c3.88.173 6.775.85 6.775 1.658c0 .81-2.895 1.485-6.775 1.657m0-3.59v-2.366h5.414V7.819H8.595v3.608h5.414v2.365c-4.4.202-7.709 1.074-7.709 2.118c0 1.044 3.309 1.915 7.709 2.118v7.582h3.913v-7.584c4.393-.202 7.694-1.073 7.694-2.116c0-1.043-3.301-1.914-7.694-2.117"
/>
</g>
</svg>
<span id="current-withdraw">25 EU</span>
</h2>
<button type="button">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="20" height="20" viewBox="0 0 24 24">
<path
fill="currentColor"
fill-rule="evenodd"
d="M12 15.25a.75.75 0 0 1 .75.75v4.19l.72-.72a.75.75 0 1 1 1.06 1.06l-2 2a.75.75 0 0 1-1.06 0l-2-2a.75.75 0 1 1 1.06-1.06l.72.72V16a.75.75 0 0 1 .75-.75"
clip-rule="evenodd"
/>
<path
fill="currentColor"
d="M12.226 3.5c-2.75 0-4.964 2.2-4.964 4.897c0 .462.065.909.185 1.331c.497.144.963.36 1.383.64a.75.75 0 1 1-.827 1.25a3.54 3.54 0 0 0-1.967-.589c-1.961 0-3.536 1.57-3.536 3.486C2.5 16.43 4.075 18 6.036 18a.75.75 0 0 1 0 1.5C3.263 19.5 1 17.276 1 14.515c0-2.705 2.17-4.893 4.864-4.983a6.366 6.366 0 0 1-.102-1.135C5.762 4.856 8.664 2 12.226 2c3.158 0 5.796 2.244 6.355 5.221c2.3.977 3.919 3.238 3.919 5.882c0 3.074-2.188 5.631-5.093 6.253a.75.75 0 0 1-.314-1.467c2.24-.48 3.907-2.446 3.907-4.786c0-2.137-1.39-3.962-3.338-4.628a5.018 5.018 0 0 0-1.626-.27c-.583 0-1.14.1-1.658.28a.75.75 0 0 1-.494-1.416a6.517 6.517 0 0 1 3.024-.305A4.962 4.962 0 0 0 12.226 3.5"
/>
</svg>
</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>