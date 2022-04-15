Aligning icons and text in a list

Why use the new stuff when the old stuff does it better

.hero.container ul { display: table; width: 100%; text-align: right; } .hero.container li { display: table-row; } .hero.container i { display: table-cell; padding: 0 0 1rem; text-align:left; }

If you want the text at the side of the icon then just change the tex alignment to left. The benefit of the table/ table cell approach is that no magic numbers are needed to line things up. It’s automatic.

To do what you wanted using grid you’d need to use a nested grid approach (poorly supported still) with the mark up you have and also add another element around the text. Grid is best when theres a parent and direct children but the ul and li approach makes that awkward unless you use the nested grid approach as mentioned.