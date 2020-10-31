Advice required on how to simplify a new addition to an old site

I have a PHP driven site that was started a very long time ago and wish to enhance a particular section.
Current Setup and Functionality
The bookshop sites use AJAX to search for authors, titles, etc. A single home page dynamically displays text results from a form’s input text field. This is working well on all mobile and desktop platforms.
Problem
The site was originally PHP Procedural and the enormous library since been converted to three PHP Classes; DataBase, GoogleBooks and StockUpdates. One class has grown to well over a thousand lines and has become remarkably difficult to maintain due to numerous “fire-fighting updates”.
Current work flow
- home page displays
- input search box populated
a. calls AJAX to build a database query
b. database queries relevant table
c. results formatted and rendered to the home page
d. link to Google Books API to fetch book reviews
Changes required
I would like item #c to display relevant Google Books API book covers. I have achieved this task by adding additional class methods and it has introduced complexities which will no doubt get far worse and require numerous “fire-fighting updates”
I have read quite a few articles on “Refactor vs Rewrite” and favourite is:
Desired Enhancements
Rather than add to the existing classes I would like to create a simplified stand-alone task to make maintencance easier.