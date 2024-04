Hi,

Can you correct me please if I am wrong, In my droplet digital ocean when I started to access it is root, now I search to add a user this is what I found and follow https://jtemporal.com/configuring-and-accessing-your-droplet-via-ssh/. my question is. Is that ok if I set sudo power to my newly created user?. Is there no security issue on that?

Thank you in advance

