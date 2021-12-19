Adding tests to video player code

Yes we do. Make another
it section, and in there call the init method of manageCover.
When you’ve done that that init method a function parameter of an object, where the only property on that object is
container: "play1"
Yes we do. Make another
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/oj8fb4v2/
Is this what you meant by make another it section?
describe("init", function() {
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init(
container: "play1"
);
});
});
The title of the second test shouldn’t be the same as any of the other tests in that area. With this test we are checking that it hides the container on animation end, so we should call this this “hides the container on animation end”
There should be no const line, that fnCall thing was unique to the previous test.
The manageCover line should be more like in the post post #19 with the container property inside of the parenthesis.
Currently the container property is not valid, because you are missing the curly braces to indicate that it’s an object. Add an opening curly brace after the starting function parameter parenthesis, and a closing curly brace before the closing function parameter parenthesis to fix that.
Also, “play1” is not a suitable selector, it’s missing a fullstop at the start.
Keep it up though, we’re making some progress.
I don’t understand what you mean by full stop.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/6d5wqz72/3/
describe("init", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init(
container; {
"play1",
{}
});
});
});
Please don’t remove the “needs a selector” test. That was good and should remain as it was.
/me looks at the code link
Ahh, I see what you’ve done. You have two separate describe sections for init. There should only be one describe section for init.
Please use only the one describe section by combining them together so that you have two
it sections inside of the one describe section.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/61gv0xy5/
describe("init", function() {
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init(
container; {
"play1",
{}
});
});
});
Can you please just do an object inside of init without screwing up the object structure?
Here is an example of how an object is structured:
And here’s some feedback about what needs to be fixed with you attempt at an object.
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init( // should have an opening curly brace after the opening parenthesis
container; { // semicolon should be a colon, the curly brace needs to be removed
"play1", // should be on the same line as container, is still missing the fullstop class selector
{} // this line serves no benefit or purpose here at all and must be removed
});
});
Is this good?
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/efwmjax7/4/
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: {"play1":{}}
});
});
});
I was told that, in my
showCover function I am referencing the parent object of the play button. which I changed from a div with the class of
container
play1
with-curtain to a div with the class
playButtonContainer. And I may have some other code that does not like that change.
That may be some useful information to figure out what the issue is and what is needed to fix it.
function showCover(playButton) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(playButton);
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
And as simple as that, the tests that form the documentation for your code will never be done.
I’ll let you know if I figure out a simple way to guide you through the advice you’ve been given.
Will that advice be able to help guide a way to resolve/fix the issue?
I tried adding a console log statement to the broken and working code, but that is not telling me much, unless I am doing it wrong, or maybe more than one is needed.
Both tell me the same thing.
I ran both of these through code beautifiers so they are both neat.
I checked for jslint errors and neither of them have any.
And there are no console log errors appearing in either also.
Broken Code: https://jsfiddle.net/dbh3wymv/
Working Code: https://jsfiddle.net/4b1nj28o/
CSS
.playButtonContainer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
width: 290px;
gap: 10px;
animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
}
html
<div class="outer">
<div class="container play1 with-curtain">
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="playButtonContainer">
<button class="playa cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
</div>
Javascript
function showCover(playButton) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(playButton);
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
console.log(showCover);
}
Can we complete these tests then for manageCover ?
My intention was to complete the tests, but then I got information about what the issue is.
Well, what the tests were for was to find out the reason why something isn’t working because we didn’t know.
But I think now we know why it is not working.
When new information comes to light, reassess, then decide how to move forward.
With that new information,
My thinking was to do this, maybe I am close, not sure.
But then, would
manageCover need to be called something else, I’m not sure.
And maybe I am wrong here and this wouldn’t be needed, not necessary, or it is not how the issue would be fixed.
const managePlayButtons = (function makePlayContainer() {
const manageCoverButtons = (function makeCoverContainer() {
return {
};
}());
Then, below that this:
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
return {
};
}());
or, maybe set like this:
This: playButtonContainer, or just, playContainer
Would refer to this:
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
return {
};
}());
This:
<div class="container play1 with-curtain">
Would refer to this:
const manageContainer = (function makeManageContainer() {
return {
};
}());
Which would mean changing:
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover(){
to:
const manageContainer = (function makeManageContainer() {
This is already done in the code:
This
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
Refers to this:
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
The flow UML would look like this:
The only new one that is being added is the
playContainer code
playContainer
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
class=“container play1 with-curtain”
const manageContainer = (function makeManageContainer() {
The original
manageCover, the name would be changed to:
manageContainer
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const players = (function coverContainerUIPlayerFacade() {
And maybe all of those changes I thought of just now are not necessary.
I am not really sure what the next steps would be here.
First come up with a plan on what is going to be done.
Then, start to implement it.
I am able to come up with all these ideas on ways it might be able to work, but I don’t know what is the right way to do this.
The right way is to document the current expected behavior of manageCover, using tests, so that we can use those tests can help us to find the bad behavior in the non working code,
That is how most skilled programmers these days reduce the complexity, so that they can be fast and efficient at all their coding.
Lets do that then.
We would be testing this function:
function showCover(playButton) {
I am trying to make progress.
The bad behavior was told to me here: at post #34
Should we try to confirm that through tests?
or through console log statements?
How can we confirm the bad behavior that was told to me?
Assuming that is what the bad behavior is.
It can either be confirmed that that is what is bad in the code, or it isn’t.
The next steps here would be?
My last test I did was at post #33
How can we make progress?
What do you want me to do?
The tests need to be done systematically so that nothing gets missed. When we miss things and there is behaviour that we haven’t tested (and confirmed works), that’s how mistakes occur.
The manageCover module has two methods on it, one called init and one called addCoverHandler. The init method takes one parameter, which is an object that has two usable properties on it called container and playButton. The addCoverHandler method has two parameters on it, coverSelector and handler.
We need to test all of those, which means tests for:
- init with no parameters
- ☐ init with container property
- ☐ init with playButton property
- ☐ init with both container and playButton property
- ☐ addCoverHandler with no parameters
- ☐ addCoverHandler with coverSelector
- ☐ addCoverHandler with handler
- ☐ addCoverHandler with both coverSelector and handler
When all of those tests are in place, the manageCover tests will be ready to be put to use on the non-working code.
Yes it is a lot of work. We failed to do this work when it would have been easier while developing the code. Now we must do this work afterwards which is harder for two reasons, because the code hasn’t been written to be easy to test (which occurs naturally when tests are written first) and because there is urgency to fix the problem.
We have a check list of what needs to be done. Let’s get to work.
I am up to init with container property
What does that mean?
What goes inside? https://jsfiddle.net/18c7zsk9/
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: {"play1":{
}}
});
});
First of all the object you have there is invalid. Only one set of opening and closing curly braces are used. only one colon is used, and the play1 string is not a valid class selector. Class selectors all start with a fullstop, in the same way that all written sentences end with a fullstop.
This one was good before:
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: {
"play1": {}
}
});
});
This is the next one:
Where does the container property go, which property?
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: {
"play1": {}
}
});
});
Like this?
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: {
"play1": {container property in here?}
}
});
});
No, that was never good.
We are wanting to supply a single value for the container property. Here is what that init function does with the container property.
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
The init function uses the container property to assign a list of matching elements as containers.
The container property is a string that is a CSS class selector, that is used to select containers on the page, so we need the test to use a container property that is a string selector.
Right now you are trying to make the container property an object, which is totally and bloody useless.
Your insistence on trying to do the wrong thing, is only making it take more time before things can be done right.
My replies to you are only when I stop to get a cuppa tea, which is only about 4 times per day if we’re lucky. Right now most of them seem to be wasted because I must tell you that you are doing things wrong. I recommend that you waste as few of those as possible, so that beneficial progress can be made instead.